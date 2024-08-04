Expand / Collapse search

PHL flight cancellations, delays total more than 300 for Sunday travel

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  August 4, 2024 1:48pm EDT
Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Another day of travel nightmares as hundreds of travelers are bound to be stranded in Philadelphia, instead of heading home this weekend.

As of 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, 156 flights had been canceled and another 154 delayed out of Philadelphia International Airport.

American Airlines flights appear to be the most affected, according to data from FlightAware.

PHL says weather in Philadelphia and around the country is impacting flights on Sunday.

On Saturday, a weather-related ground stop was issued for flights headed to PHL for several hours. However, both arriving and departing flights experienced delays.