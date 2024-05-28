Expand / Collapse search

PHL is one of the worst US airports for flight delays: Here's how long travelers wait

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  May 28, 2024 10:01am EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 26: Flight departure displays indicate delayed or canceled fights at Philadelphia International Airport November 26, 2014 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A winter storm causes travel delays at the airport on the eve of Than

Expand

PHILADELPHIA - That dreaded delay announcement could ruin any trip. Unfortunately, that's a common trend for people traveling in and out of Philadelphia.

Philadelphia International Airport was recently found to have some of the longest average flight delays.

Places to Travel crunched data for almost two million delayed flights from January 2023 to February 2024 to rank airports across the country.

Philadelphia rounded out the top 5 with an average delay time of 1 hour, 26 minutes, and 32 seconds per delayed flight. 

That average comes from 20,813 planes delayed for a total of 1,780,068 minutes.

So, how does Philly compare? Here's the top 5 airports:

  • Provo Airport in Utah: 1 hour, 42 minutes, and 31 seconds
  • Orlando Sanford International Airport: 1 hour, 34 minutes, and 53 seconds
  • Dallas Fort Worth International Airport: 1 hour, 29 minutes, and 12 seconds
  • Charlotte Douglas International Airport: 1 hour, 28 minutes, and 36 seconds
  • Philadelphia International Airport: 1 hour, 26 minutes, and 32 seconds


 