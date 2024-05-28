PHL is one of the worst US airports for flight delays: Here's how long travelers wait

article

That dreaded delay announcement could ruin any trip. Unfortunately, that's a common trend for people traveling in and out of Philadelphia.

Philadelphia International Airport was recently found to have some of the longest average flight delays.

Places to Travel crunched data for almost two million delayed flights from January 2023 to February 2024 to rank airports across the country.

Philadelphia rounded out the top 5 with an average delay time of 1 hour, 26 minutes, and 32 seconds per delayed flight.

That average comes from 20,813 planes delayed for a total of 1,780,068 minutes.

So, how does Philly compare? Here's the top 5 airports:

Provo Airport in Utah: 1 hour, 42 minutes, and 31 seconds

Orlando Sanford International Airport: 1 hour, 34 minutes, and 53 seconds

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport: 1 hour, 29 minutes, and 12 seconds

Charlotte Douglas International Airport: 1 hour, 28 minutes, and 36 seconds

Philadelphia International Airport: 1 hour, 26 minutes, and 32 seconds



