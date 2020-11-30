Photo of packed Christiana Mall food court prompts change to Delaware's COVID-19 restrictions

Delaware officials are ordering new coronavirus restrictions after a photo of a packed food court inside a New Castle County mall went viral.

While indoor dining capacity is limited to 30% in Delaware under current coronavirus restrictions, a photo taken inside the Christiana Mall on Black Friday surprised many.

Despite the photo of the packed food court, state officials say the mall was technically following the rules that were in place at the time.

Now, the state has changed the rules, limiting capacity in food courts to one hundred people.

The Delaware Restaurant Association responded to the photo saying retailers like shopping malls are held to a different standard than smaller businesses and establishments.

"The state took a "zero tolerance" stance in response to Thanksgiving Eve gatherings in bars and restaurants...and on the heels of restrictions to 30% capacity, stricter mask regulations, and reduced seating at tables and bars. We have nothing against retail or malls....but after months of overregulation and restaurants alone being blamed for spread, it was only natural that our industry would be outraged at seeing pictures of over-crowded indoor dining spaces in the mall food court," read a partial statement from the DRA.

