Pipe bombs, guns found in search of Delaware man's house following domestic incident

article

The Brief David Godwin, 61, faces several charges after four pipe bombs were found during a search of his home in Delaware. The search also uncovered several fake explosives, including five hoax pipe bombs and an altered Claymore mine. Godwin fled the home after a fight with a relative during which he was armed, and was arrested the next day.



Investigators found four pipe bombs and other fake explosive devices during a search of a Delaware man's home after a domestic dispute in Delaware last week.

What we know:

David Godwin, 61, was arrested on Nov. 11 after he was involved in a fight with a family member at his home in Georgetown the previous day.

Investigators say Godwin was armed during the fight and fled the home before Delaware State Police troopers arrived.

During his arrest, officers checked inside the home as part of their domestic violence investigation and found guns, drugs, and suspected homemade pipe bombs.

State police returned to the home the next day and conducted a search warrant where more potential pipe bombs and "hoax devices" were found.

Four homemade pipe bombs and five fake pipe bombs were found at the property, along with a fake Claymore mine and a plastic hoax grenade.

Over 9 grams of methamphetamines and over two dozen marijuana plants were also taken from the home, as well as nine guns and assorted ammunition.

What's next:

Godwin was charged with several crimes, including four counts of possession of a destructive weapon and nine felony weapons charges.

He is being held on $280,000 bail.