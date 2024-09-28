Pittsburgh 18-year-old, NJ woman charged in illegal Philadelphia car meetups: officials

article

Philadelphia police continue their search for those involved in last weekend’s illegal car meetups throughout the city.

They announced two more arrests have been made.

20-year-old Alexis Boyce, of Englishtown, New Jersey, turned herself in Friday morning. Her Dodge Challenger is reportedly in police custody.

18-year-old Albert Woyner, of Pittsburgh, was arrested in Pittsburgh Friday by state troopers.

Related article

Both face multiple charges related to the investigation. Two other suspects were arrested earlier in the week.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department at (215) 686-TIPS (8477).