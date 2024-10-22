Pizza delivery driver assaulted, carjacked by juvenile customer at NJ apartment: police

A juvenile is in custody after a pizza delivery to a South Jersey apartment complex took a violent turn over the weekend.

Police say the suspect pretended to search for money when the driver delivered the pizza to Millbridge Apartments in Gloucester Township on Sunday night.

Moments later, he punched the driver in the head and drove off in the delivery vehicle, according to authorities.

The driver tried to chase the suspect, who crashed into two vehicles, then fled on foot.

He was apprehended nearby after a foot pursuit and search by a local police K9 unit.

The victim suffered minor injuries, but refused medical treatment. No other injuries were reported.

The juvenile suspect was charged with Robbery, Carjacking, Motor Vehicle Theft, Assault and Resisting Arrest.

"Food delivery businesses are urged to verify all orders when possible, including to include the use of caller ID and calls to the customer to verify," Gloucester Township Police said. "Delivery drivers are urged to use caution when making deliveries, to include turning off their vehicles, locking them when exiting and be aware of their surroundings."