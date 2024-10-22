Child hospitalized after hit-and-run in Kensington: police

Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a child was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene Tuesday morning.

SKYFOX was live over the scene at Frankford and Clementine streets, which is just outside Jules E. Mastbaum Area Professional Technical School.

The juvenile victim was transported to St. Christopher's Hospital in stable condition, according to authorities.

Police say they are searching for the suspected vehicle, but have yet to release a description.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates,