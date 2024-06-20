Pizza delivery driver fatally shot in North Philly: police

A pizza delivery driver was killed during a shooting incident outside a pizza shop in North Philadelphia, police say.

Just six days after a pop-up party near 29th and Ridge Avenue ended with five juveniles shot including a 16-year-old who was killed, another incident on the same avenue ended in a fatality Thursday night.

Police toldFOX 29’s Steve Keeley at around 9 p.m. Thursday, a 29-year-old delivery driver for Pete’s Pizza located on 20th and Ridge Avenue, had just returned from making a delivery and while he was picking up another order to deliver, he was shot outside the pizza shop.

Sources say the incident was captured on surveillance video.

This is an ongoing investigation.