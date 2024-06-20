Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from SUN 6:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Coastal Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
4
Excessive Heat Watch
from SAT 6:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 6:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County

Pizza delivery driver fatally shot in North Philly: police

By
Published  June 20, 2024 10:32pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Pizza delivery driver fatally shot while on the job

A 29-year-old delivery driver was shot and killed outside of a pizza shop in North Philadelphia Thursday night, police sources say.

PHILADELPHIA - A pizza delivery driver was killed during a shooting incident outside a pizza shop in North Philadelphia, police say. 

Just six days after a pop-up party near 29th and Ridge Avenue ended with five juveniles shot including a 16-year-old who was killed, another incident on the same avenue ended in a fatality Thursday night. 

Police toldFOX 29’s Steve Keeley at around 9 p.m. Thursday, a 29-year-old delivery driver for Pete’s Pizza located on 20th and Ridge Avenue, had just returned from making a delivery and while he was picking up another order to deliver, he was shot outside the pizza shop.

Sources say the incident was captured on surveillance video. 

This is an ongoing investigation.