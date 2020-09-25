Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Police say a man is dead and a woman is stable following a crash early Friday morning on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The fatal crash reportedly happened near the intersection of 22nd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway sometime around 4 a.m.

For unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the vehicle and apparently crashed into the median along the parkway. Police say only one car was involved in the crash.

Both victims were taken to Jefferson Hospital. According to authorities, the man died at the hospital and the woman was placed in stable condition.

A stretch of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway that was closed during a police investigation has been reopened to traffic.

