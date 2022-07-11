2 boys wanted for deadly attack on 73-year-old in North Philadelphia turn themselves in, police say

article

Two juveniles allegedly involved in a deadly attack on a 73-year-old in North Philadelphia turned themselves into authorities Monday, according to Philadelphia police.

According to authorities, on June 24 around 2:30 a.m., James Lambert Jr. was attacked by a group of teenagers on the 2100 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Surveillance video released by police shows several teenagers surrounding and recording Lambert as some group members hit him in the head with a traffic cone.

Police say Lambert was knocked to the ground and later died from blunt force trauma to the head making his matter of death a homicide.

Two brothers, ages 10 and 14, turned themselves into Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit on Monday in connection to the brutal death. Police provided no additional information on other suspects.

Lambert’s niece Tania Stephens spoke to FOX 29 about Lambert, who she says walked the same path in the city for nearly seven decades. "I just don’t understand what’s going on in our city," Stephens said. "He’s walked that path for 60, 70 years of his life, and for his life to be snuffed out like that is just unbelievable."

As police continue to search for the group, they are asking anyone with information to come forward. The City of Philadelphia is also offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

"Where were the parents? I realize people have to work and people have to do what they do, but there should be some structure - apparently, there isn’t any," Stephens said.

The deadly assault took place weeks before city officials implemented a curfew for kids and teens younger than 18 and amid other high-profile acts of violence believed to be committed by teens across the city.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

