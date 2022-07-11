22 people rescued by local boaters as charter boat sinks off Jersey Shore, coast guard says
SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. - A day on the water took an unexpected turn when a charter boat started to sink near Sea Isle City Monday evening.
Officials say 22 people were onboard when The Starship, a fishing charter boat, struck the Ocean Drive Bridge at the Townsends Inlet around 5:30 p.m.
Local boaters sprung to action, driving their boats to the sinking ship and rescuing everyone on board, according to the coast guards.
No injuries have been reported.
Officials are trying to salvage the boat, which has been beached at the Sea Isle Yacht Club.