Police: 1 killed, 4 injured in shooting near Dover, Delaware

Police say a shooting near Dover, Delaware, left one person dead and four others injured.

Delaware State Police say a 22-year-old man was killed during the shooting early Sunday. Four others – two women and two men – were injured, police said.

The shooting occurred at about 1 a.m., when people were standing in front of a residence where a party was being held.

A vehicle approached, and its occupants fired multiple rounds at the attendees. The vehicle then drove away.

A 25-year-old woman was listed in critical condition. The two other men, 25 and 19, were considered stable, and the other woman, 19, was treated and released.

