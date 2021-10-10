Box around Christopher Columbus statue to stay after successful appeal by Mayor Kenney

Mayor Kenney announced Saturday that he and city officials from his office made a successful appeal regarding a judge's decision to order the box surrounding the Christopher Columbus statue removed.

The appeal was successful in that Commonwealth Court reviewed Mayor Kenney's appeal and approved a stay on the matter.

As a result, no further actions will be taken regarding the statue at this time and it will remain boxed up.

Mayor Kenney said he was "grateful" about the decision.

A judge ordered Friday the Christopher Columbus statue at Marconi Plaza in South Philadelphia to be uncovered as the city vows to fight the ruling. The judge's ruling did not include a timeline for the city to comply.

In June 2020, the statue became the point of contention between groups who wanted to defend it from vandalism amid ongoing social unrest, and other groups who saw the statue as a symbol of hate. The confrontations between the opposing sides resulted in violence and arrests.

