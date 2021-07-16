Police: 1 killed, teen injured in Southwest Philadelphia quintuple shooting

One person is dead and a young teen is injured following a quintuple shooting Friday night in Southwest Philadelphia, according to police.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2700 block of Ruby Terrace around 8:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Police say the shooting happened both inside and outside the property.

According to investigators, four men between the ages 25-38 suffered multiple gunshot wounds. One of the victims, a man believed to be in his late 20s to early 30s, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the legs and died at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

Officers drove four of the shooting victims to the hospital, including a 14-year-old girl who suffered a graze wound and a 29-year-old man who was shot twice in the chest.

Police did not report any arrests immediately following the deadly shooting. Investigators have not said what sparked the gunfire.

The quintuple shooting comes the night after Philadelphia surpassed 300 homicides on the year. City leaders, including Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, released statements on Friday calling for an end to the senseless bloodshed.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter