Philadelphia surpasses 300 homicides in 2021 after violent night

The City of Philadelphia has now recorded more than 300 homicides so far in the year 2021 after another night of gun violence left two men dead.

Thursday night, a man in his 20s was killed after he was one of three people shot in North Philadelphia. That shooting also left a 14-year-old girl injured after police say she was struck by a stray bullet as she sat on her front porch nearby.

In the city's Hunting Park neighborhood, a 21-year-old man was found unresponsive in between two parked cars after police say he was shot in the shoulder. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

July 16 is the earliest the city has reached the grim milestone of more than 300 homicides in more than a decade, and the total is more than the city saw in all of 2016, 2015, 2014, and 2013.

Homicides are up more than 30% in the city over the same date in 2020, when the city saw 499 homicides by the end of the year.

After Thursday night's triple shooting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw released a statement on the violence that had once again impacted a young life.

"Another quiet summer evening has been shattered by gun violence," said Commissioner Outlaw. "People have a right to feel safe in their neighborhoods, and we refuse to stand idly by while yet another child has their life forever changed by a coward with a gun. We ask anyone with information to come forward to assist us in bringing justice to these victims."

Earlier in the day Thursday, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney was among nearly a dozen U.S. mayors to take part in the first meeting of the Biden administration's community violence intervention collaborative. The meeting is intended to allow the mayors and administration officials to share best practices and work closely with the federal government to reduce gun violence.

The White House has touted its investments in these programs as one of the ways it is working to reduce gun violence and combat crime. The mayors will continue to meet biweekly throughout the summer, and monthly into the fall, to share best practices.

