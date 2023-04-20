Police: Boy, 12, and 30-year-old man hospitalized after shooting in South Philadelphia

article

A 12-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man have been hospitalized after someone shot them in South Philadelphia.

Officials say the shooting happened Thursday night, about 8:30, on the 2300 block of Tasker Street.

17th District officers, responding to the call, found the boy with a gunshot wound to the butt.

Police rushed him to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was placed in stable condition.

The 30-year-old man sustained two gunshots to his leg. Police took him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was also listed in stable condition.

Police are actively investigating what prompted the shooting. They note no weapons have been found and no one is in custody.

