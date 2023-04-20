Police: 19-year-old gunned down in North Philadelphia
article
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Police homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead.
According to authorities, the shooting took place on Wednesday at 10:40 p.m. on the 4900 block of Olive Street in the North Philadelphia section of the city.
Officials say a 19-year-old was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center after being shot multiple times in the upper body.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Delaware State Police: 4 charged in multi-state scheme to lure drivers from cars by rear-ending them
- 3 teen boys arrested for trying to carjack woman in Walmart parking lot in Cherry Hill, police say
- Police: Man killed in Fairhill double shooting of 2 men in parked car
Police say he was pronounced dead at the hospital at 12:08 a.m.
The investigation is active and ongoing.