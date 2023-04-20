Police: 19-year-old gunned down in North Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia Police homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead.

According to authorities, the shooting took place on Wednesday at 10:40 p.m. on the 4900 block of Olive Street in the North Philadelphia section of the city.

Officials say a 19-year-old was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center after being shot multiple times in the upper body.

Police say he was pronounced dead at the hospital at 12:08 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing.