Police: 2 critical as barricade situation declared in North Philadelphia

A man and a woman are in critical condition after they were shot and the shooter was said to be barricaded in a building in North Philadelphia.

Officials stated the shooting happened Saturday night, just after 9:30, on the 2200 block of West Lehigh Avenue.

Responding officers found a 22-year-old woman shot in the arm, leg and in her cheek. They found a 66-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm.

They were both taken to Temple University Hospital where they were both placed in critical condition.

Officials added the shooter ran into a building on the 2800 block of North 22nd Street.

There were no other details provided about the shooter or if anyone was in the building at the time the barricade situation was declared.