Police: 1 injured after car overturns, drives in State Farm store in University City crash
PHILADELPHIA - A two-vehicle crash in University City has reportedly left one person injured and extensive damage in its wake.
Officials say two cars were involved in a crash at the intersection of 40th and Chestnut streets around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
One of the vehicles overturned during the crash, partially slamming into a State Farm storefront and knocking down a traffic light.
The car ended on its side, and both cars could be seen with damage to their front and sides as a result of the crash.
Police say one person was injured, however it is unclear which car they were in and what their condition is at this time.