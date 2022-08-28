Police: Man arrested after assaulting woman, barricading with juveniles inside Kensington house

A barricade situation in Kensington ended with a man being taken into custody by authorities Sunday morning.

Police say responded to reports of a man with gun assaulting a woman inside a house on the 3200 block of A Street around 5 a.m.

He then reportedly barricaded himself inside.

The woman, along with juveniles who were also inside at the time, were able to exit the home, according to police.

The man was taken into custody about an hour and half later. No injuries were reported.

The barricade comes just hours after another standoff with police was reported in North Philadelphia following a triple shooting.