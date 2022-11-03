Police: 15-year-old boy injured after shooting in Frankford

article

A 15-year-old boy is hospitalized after he was shot in the stomach in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

According to officials, the shooting happened Thursday evening, about 6:45, on the 5300 block of Oakland Street.

The 15-year-old was shot once in the stomach. He was taken in a private vehicle to Jefferson Frankford Hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police say an investigation into the shooting is underway. The vehicle used to take the boy to the hospital is being held. No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

