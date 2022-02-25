Police: 15-year-old in stable condition after being shot in Logan

article

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot on Thursday in Logan.

According to police, officers with the 35th District responded to the 4800 block of North 9th Street around 9:22 a.m.

The teenager was found on the highway with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police say.

He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and listed in stable condition.

Police say no arrests have been made.

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to police.

