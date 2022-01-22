Police: 16-year-old boy critically shot 7 times in Mill Creek

article

A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was shot seven times in Philadelphia’s Mill Creek section.

Police were called to the 800 block of June Street Saturday night, just before 9 p.m., on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the 16-year-old with seven gunshot wounds across the lower part of his body.

Medics took him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in critical, but stable condition.

Police say an active investigation is underway and no arrests have been made.

The shooting happened just minutes after a 25-year-old man was shot and killed near East Falls, in North Philadelphia.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

