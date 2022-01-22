Man, 25, shot multiple times and killed near East Falls
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 25-year-old man has been killed after a gunman opened fire, shooting him multiple times near Philadelphia's East Falls section.
Officials say the shooting happened on the 3500 block of Scotts Lane Saturday night, about 8:45.
Responding officers found the 25-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds across his body.
He was rushed by medics to Temple University Hospital where he died a short time later.
Police say a weapon was recovered as an investigation into the gunfire got underway. No arrests have been made.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.
