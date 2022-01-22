Man, 25, shot multiple times and killed near East Falls

article

A 25-year-old man has been killed after a gunman opened fire, shooting him multiple times near Philadelphia's East Falls section.

Officials say the shooting happened on the 3500 block of Scotts Lane Saturday night, about 8:45.

Responding officers found the 25-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds across his body.

MORE HEADLINES:

He was rushed by medics to Temple University Hospital where he died a short time later.

Police say a weapon was recovered as an investigation into the gunfire got underway. No arrests have been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter