Police: Triple shooting leaves 2 men, one teen injured in West Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia Police are investigating a triple shooting that left two men and one teenager injured in West Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Police say they responded to the intersection of 60th and Catherine streets for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, responding officers say they located three gunshot victims.

The first victim, a 56-year-old man, was found suffering two gunshot wounds to the chest, according to authorities. Police transported the victim to Presbyterian Hospital where they say he was placed in critical condition.

The second victim, who police say is a 17-year-old boy, was found with a graze wound to the ear. Police transported him to Presbyterian Hospital where they say he was placed in stable condition.

The third victim, a 21-year-old man, was found suffering a gunshot wound to the chest. Police transported him to Presbyterian Hospital where they say he was placed in critical condition.

Authorities say no weapons were recovered, and no arrest was immediately made.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.