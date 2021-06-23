Police: 16-year-old shot 4 times in Kensington walks to hospital

article

Philadelphia police say a 16-year-old boy walked to the hospital after he was shot four times early Wednesday morning in the city's Kensington section.

Officers say the teen showed up at Jefferson-Frankford Hospital just after 7 a.m. with gunshot wounds to the back, bicep and side.

Investigators are still working to determine where the shooting happened, according to police.

The teen was placed in stable condition.

Police did not report any arrests immediately following the shooting. Investigators are working to determine a motive for the gunfire.

The shooting comes the morning after police say 17-year-old Raqib Robbin was fatally shot in the head while waiting for a SEPTA bus in Southwest Philadelphia.

