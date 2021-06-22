SW Philly shooting kills 17-year-old male
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A 17-year-old male is dead after he was shot in the head in Southwest Philadelphia.
Officials said police were called to the 1200 block of South 58th Street Tuesday, about 6:45 in the evening, on the report of a shooting.
Responding officers found the 17-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the head.
Police rushed the young man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was, initially, listed in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries a short time later and was pronounced dead.
Police say a male has been arrested and they are seeking a second male. No weapon has been recovered.
___
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement