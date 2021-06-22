SW Philly shooting kills 17-year-old male

article

A 17-year-old male is dead after he was shot in the head in Southwest Philadelphia.

Officials said police were called to the 1200 block of South 58th Street Tuesday, about 6:45 in the evening, on the report of a shooting.

Responding officers found the 17-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police rushed the young man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was, initially, listed in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries a short time later and was pronounced dead.

Police say a male has been arrested and they are seeking a second male. No weapon has been recovered.

