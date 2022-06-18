Police: Teen shot and killed in broad daylight on North Philadelphia street

Another teen became the victim of a shooting after police say he was killed in North Philadelphia Saturday afternoon.

Police say the victim, a boy between the ages of 15 and 18, was shot twice on the 1400 block of 14th Street around 12:27 p.m.

He suffered one gunshot wound to the upper back, and one to the lower back.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital by police, where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered at this time.