Police: 2 men injured, one critically, in Southwest Philadelphia double shooting

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that critically injured one man and wounded another in Southwest Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m. police responded to the intersection of 54th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard for reports that two people had been shot.

Responding officers say they located a 21-year-old man who had been shot seven times throughout his body. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital where authorities say he was placed in stable, but critical condition.

Officials say they also found a 40-year-old man who had been shot two times: once in the hand and once in the right leg. Police transported the victim to Presbyterian Hospital where officials say he was placed in stable condition.

Authorities say no weapons were recovered on scene and no arrests were made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.