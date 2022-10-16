South Street shooting: Security officer shot as ATVs, dirt bikes bring festival to chaotic end

A night of celebration and family fun on South Street came to an abrupt end Saturday as chaos quickly unfolded and shots rang just out moments later.

Police say it all began when a group of dirt bikes, ATVs and an open-air vehicle started removing barricades that had been put up for the South Street Festival.

Vendors were removing their tents and closing up trailers when the group started to "beam down" 8th Street.

"Employees of the festival were irate at the fact that they were out here acting like they're acting," said Philadelphia Police Captain Anthony Ginaldi.

MORE HEADLINES:

Just a block away on 7th Street, police say a female passenger of an open-air vehicle got into a physical fight with one of the vendors just before 11 p.m.

They were separated by a security officer, who was struck in the leg and stomach when the driver fired two shots. The officer's condition is unknown at this time.

Police believe video from the area will lead to an arrest as an investigation is underway.

Captain Ginaldi also said Philadelphia officers were responding to one incident on 13th and Lombard, and another near Second Street as the chaotic scenes erupted further up on South Street.