Police: Overnight shooting in Old City leaves woman in critical condition, suspects sought

A woman has been hospitalized after police say she was shot in Old City early Sunday morning.

Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 100 block of Chestnut Street, just blocks from Penns Landing, just before 3 a.m.

The female victim was found with gunshot wounds to the arm and chest, and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspects fled in a silver sedan, but a motive has not been released.