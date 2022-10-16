Police: Overnight shooting in Old City leaves woman in critical condition, suspects sought
PHILADELPHIA - A woman has been hospitalized after police say she was shot in Old City early Sunday morning.
Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 100 block of Chestnut Street, just blocks from Penns Landing, just before 3 a.m.
The female victim was found with gunshot wounds to the arm and chest, and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police say the suspects fled in a silver sedan, but a motive has not been released.