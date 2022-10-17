Police: Suspect who shot into car in Chinatown parking lot after crash sought by authorities
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a shooting suspect.
According to police, the suspect fired a handgun several times into the windshield of an Infinity sedan in a parking lot located at 133 N 10th Street in the city's Chinatown neighborhood.
Authorities say the incident happened on Thursday just before 2 p.m.
The Infinity Sedan was being driven by an unknown person, who drove off from the scene without contacting police, officials say.
Police released video surveillance which shows the shooting after a crash involving the sedan and a silver Dodge Durango.
According to authorities, the suspect arrived at and left the parking lot in the Dodge.
Officials pointed out that the Dodge has a sunroof, tinted windows and a distinctive hood with scoops.
Police say the vehicle has front-end damage and may no longer have a front bumper cover.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.