Police: 3 found shot multiple times inside car in Mantua

Authorities say two women and a man are in critical condition after they were found shot inside a car early Wednesday morning in Mantua.

Officers responded to the area of North 38th and Wallace Streets where three people were found inside a Ford sedan each suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say a 32-year-old man was shot in the chest and torso and a 30-year-old woman suffered injuries to the torso and legs. The condition of the third victim was not provided.

Investigators do not know what sparked the gunfire. Police have not announced any arrests at this time.

