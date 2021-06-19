Police: 3 hurt in shooting a graduation party in West Philadelphia

Hours after two people were killed and a child was injured during a shooting in West Philadelphia, police say three more people were injured by gunfire at a graduation party just blocks away.

According to police, a 21-year-old man was shot twice in the back and a 36-year-old woman was hit in the leg on the 5900 block of Lansdowne Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

Both victims were driven to Lankenau Hospital and are expected to survive, according to police.

A third victim, an 18-year-old man, was taken to the hospital by police with a graze wound to the back of the head. He is also expected to survive.

Police said one person was taken into custody, but no weapon was found.

Philadelphia police on Saturday afternoon responded to the nearby 1600 block of North 55th Street where two young men were killed and a 3-year-old child was hurt during a shooting.

Deputy Commissioner Benjamin Naish told reporters that two shooters exited a white vehicle around 2:30 p.m. and started shooting.

All three victims were driven to Penn Presbyterian Hospital. Police say both adult victims were pronounced dead just before 3 p.m.

The 3-year-old boy is in stable condition, according to police.

