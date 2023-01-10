Expand / Collapse search

Police: 3 masked men sought in gunpoint carjacking outside Nicetown Wingstop

PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help to identify three suspects in connection to an armed carjacking earlier this month in Philadelphia's Nicetown section.

A 27-year-old man was robbed and carjacked while double-parked in front of Wingstop on Roberts Avenue on January 2.

Video showed three masked men approach the victim after circling the parking lot and parking next to his car.

Police are now looking for the three suspects and the suspected vehicle, a blue Mazda.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.