'We're pretty desperate': Montgomery County community frantically searching for missing mother

A frantic search is underway for a Montgomery County mom who was reported missing a week ago after she failed to pick up her son from school.

Investigators say Brown was last seen by a "friend and business associate" on last Tuesday afternoon and was scheduled to pick up her son from the bus stop the next day.

Brown, according to investigators, never showed up at the bus stop on Wednesday afternoon and her car was later found parked outside her home on Stratford Court in Limerick Township.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said Brown's car keys, wallet, purse and work cellphone were found inside the vehicle.

Her personal cellphone was not found, but investigators say it has been out of communication since Wednesday morning. Brown is described by police as 5-foot-1, 150 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

In the days since Brown's disappearance, family members have raised a $15k reward for information that leads to her safe return. Community members held a candlelight vigil over the weekend.

"We're pretty desperate," Brown's best friend Tiffany Barron told FOX 29. "She's not gullible, she's not just going to be talking to random strangers or walking off with random people."

FOX 29's Ellen Kolodziej reports that Brown's son is staying with his grandparents as the search for his mother continues.

"It’s very important to her family, to her son, we need her home with us, somebody has to know something that they could remember the last time Jennifer was seen and help us find her," Diane Brehm said.