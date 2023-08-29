Police: 3 sought in gunpoint robbery of Philadelphia Wendy's

Authorities say a gunman tried to shoot his way into a safe during an armed robbery of a Philadelphia fast food restaurant early Tuesday morning.

Investigators say three people pulled up to the Wendy's drive-thru on the 5900 block of Ridge Avenue just after 1 a.m. Two of the suspects got and entered the restaurant through an ajar rear door.

Once inside, police believe the pair demanded money from the register at gunpoint. One of the robbers, according to police, went into the manager's office and fired four shots at a safe, but it did not budge.

Both suspects, described by police as Black men with face coverings and blue gloves, fled the Wendy's through the rear door they originally entered. Police say the robbers made off with $347 from the register.

The Wendy's robbery marks the Roxborough neighborhoods second armed robbery in a little over a week. Police say two armed men robbed the C and C Creamery five blocks away in the middle of the day.

Neighbors are growing frustrated with the uptick in violent crime around the area. Yoland Davis, a local resident, said the ongoing crime may force her out of Philadelphia altogether.

"The changes I've seen in even the past three years is very saddening, it's disheartening," Davis said. "I'm considering moving out of the city because it's all over the city these days."