Philadelphia gun violence: 2 deadly shootings erupt just hours apart

It was a deadly couple of hours on the streets of Philadelphia as two separate shootings claimed the lives of two men.

Police say the first victim was struck at the intersection of West Lycoming and North 9th streets around 10:30 p.m.

A "John Doe" was taken initially taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but later succumbed to his injuries.

About two hours later, a second victim was fatally shot near 81st Street and Madison Avenue.

The 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Video from the scene showed a crashed bicycle behind police lines, but it is unclear if it is part of the investigation.

Police have yet to release further details in either shooting as the motives are being investigated.