Police: 3 teenagers shot at separate Airbnb house parties in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating two shootings that took place at separate Airbnb house parties in the city on Monday night.

Kensington

According to authorities, the first shooting erupted inside a property on the 2200 block of Amber Street in the Kensington section of the city around 10 p.m.

Police say responding officers found an 18-year-old man with two gunshot wounds to the abdomen. He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition, per police.

Law enforcement officials say officers found approximately 50 to 100 juveniles at the house, which appears to be an Airbnb rented out for a party.

Police say four spent shell casings were discovered outside the home and on Fletcher Street.

Officials say investigators are working on learning who rented the property for the party and determining who the owner is.

A Philadelphia police officer stands outside a residence on Amber Street after a shooting at an Airbnb house party.

Brewerytown

Hours later, a shooting erupted at a house party on the 1700 block of N 29th Street in the Brewerytown section of the city just before midnight, per police.

According to investigators, responding officers arrived at the residence and saw 30 to 40 people.

After the crowd dispersed, police found a 13-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her lower body, officials say.

The teenage girl was transported to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia while an 18-year-old who was also shot at the event arrived at a local hospital by car, police say.

According to authorities, the property is known to be an Airbnb and has no relation to the shooting at the Airbnb in Kensington.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.