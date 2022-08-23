Police: Duo caught on camera firing shots into parked cars on Philadelphia street while making video

article

An investigation is underway after police say a video reveals what led to several shot-up cars in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood.

Two suspects were reportedly seen on security footage on the 200 block of Louden Street early Thursday morning.

Police say one suspect fired a firearm while the other appeared to take videos or photos on a cellphone. They fled on foot immediately following the shooting.

MORE HEADLINES:

Three cars were struck by gunfire, and several spent shell casing were found on the ground.

No injuries were reported in connection to the shooting.