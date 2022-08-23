Police: Duo caught on camera firing shots into parked cars on Philadelphia street while making video
article
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after police say a video reveals what led to several shot-up cars in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood.
Two suspects were reportedly seen on security footage on the 200 block of Louden Street early Thursday morning.
Police say one suspect fired a firearm while the other appeared to take videos or photos on a cellphone. They fled on foot immediately following the shooting.
Three cars were struck by gunfire, and several spent shell casing were found on the ground.
No injuries were reported in connection to the shooting.