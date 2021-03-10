Police: Kensington shooting leaves 4 injured

article

Philadelphia police are investigating after four men were shot in Kensington.

It happened on the 800 block of E. Allegheny Avenue around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, a man in his late 20s to early 30s was shot once in the am. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition. A second victim, a man in his early 40s to 50s, was also shot in the arm. He is listed in stable condition.

A third victim was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police say a fourth man was apprehended and a gun was recovered. The man had a gunshot wound to his knee, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter