Police: Kensington shooting leaves 4 injured
KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating after four men were shot in Kensington.
It happened on the 800 block of E. Allegheny Avenue around 7 p.m. Wednesday.
According to police, a man in his late 20s to early 30s was shot once in the am. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition. A second victim, a man in his early 40s to 50s, was also shot in the arm. He is listed in stable condition.
A third victim was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
Police say a fourth man was apprehended and a gun was recovered. The man had a gunshot wound to his knee, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
