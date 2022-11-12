Philadelphia man arrested, charged after Montgomery County shooting and barricade situation

article

A 32-year-old man Philadelphia man was arrested and charged with attempted homicide after a shooting and barricade situation in Montgomery County.

Officials said Upper Dublin police were called to the 3100 block of Walnut Avenue Friday morning, about 8:30, on the report of a shooting.

Responding officers found a 26-year-old man in the street, suffering from two gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Jefferson Abington Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

According to authorities, the shooter fled the scene, running to the opposite end of the street and barged into a residence where he then refused to leave.

Montgomery County SWAT was called and they took the suspect into custody, without incident.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Philadelphia resident Tyrell Dixon, was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other related charges. He is being held on $500,000 bail.

Upper Dublin police are actively investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to contact them at 215-646-2101.