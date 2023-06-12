Police: 4 suspects, one in a bulletproof vest, sought for Kohl's theft in Pennsylvania township
article
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. - Four masked men spotted leaving a Kohl's in Northampton County are wanted for shoplifting hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise, according to police.
The retail theft occurred at Kohl's on Easton-Nazareth Highway in Lower Nazareth Township during the evening hours of June 8.
Police say two suspects acted as look-outs, while the other two stole $845 in clothing and shoes.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Video: Suspects ambush man pulling out of driveway in fatal South Philadelphia shooting
- Bar fight leads to fatal stabbing of 31-year-old man in Montgomery County, officials say
- Man shot dead visiting mother of his child as argument turns deadly in Holmesburg, police say
All four then fled across the parking to a gold Kia Optima, according to authorities.
They were pictured leaving the store in medical masks, with one appearing to wear a bulletproof vest.