Police: 4 suspects, one in a bulletproof vest, sought for Kohl's theft in Pennsylvania township

Four masked men spotted leaving a Kohl's in Northampton County are wanted for shoplifting hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise, according to police.

The retail theft occurred at Kohl's on Easton-Nazareth Highway in Lower Nazareth Township during the evening hours of June 8.

Police say two suspects acted as look-outs, while the other two stole $845 in clothing and shoes.

All four then fled across the parking to a gold Kia Optima, according to authorities.

They were pictured leaving the store in medical masks, with one appearing to wear a bulletproof vest.