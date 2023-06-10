Video: Suspects ambush man pulling out of driveway in fatal South Philadelphia shooting

A young man was leaving his home when two suspects being sought by police opened fire on his car in new video of the deadly May shooting.

Both suspects are seen emerging from a nearby car as the victim pulls out of a driveway on the 100 block of South 28th Street on the morning of May 5.

The victim speeds up in what appears to be an attempted escape, before the suspects fire several shots into the car, killing the 24-year-old.

Police say the suspects fled in a stolen red 2017 Hyundai Sonata with New Jersey license plates and dark tinted windows, which has since been recovered.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of both suspects, who police describe as "armed and dangerous."