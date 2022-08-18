Police: 4 teens shot after gunfire erupts at birthday party inside North Philadelphia home

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's shooting Investigation Group are looking into a quadruple shooting that left teenagers injured in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. when officers responded to calls for a shooting on the 2800 block of Bonsall Street.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says officers arrived on scene and found four gunshot victims who were between the ages of 15 and 18.

According to Small, a 15-year-old girl was shot in the back and the leg, while a 16-year-old girl and 18-year-old female were also shot in the leg.

Officials say a 16-year-old boy was also shot in the leg.

According to authorities, the shooting happened inside a private residence where the 15-year-old girl lives with her family.

"There was a birthday party for a 17-year-old inside of that property and we believe there were about 15 to 20 teenagers and young adults inside of the property," Small said.

Officials say a child as young as 11 years old was inside the residence.

Small says nine spent shell casings were found inside the property, with most of them on the first floor and others in the basement.

According to Small, two people who were running from the scene were chased by officers and taken into custody. A third suspect was also apprehended by authorities, Small says.

Authorities say two handguns were recovered from the suspects.

According to officials, gunfire from the shooting hit other homes on the street, but no one was hurt.

Small says police are checking surveillance cameras in the area as investigators are interviewing witnesses at the party.