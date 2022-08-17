Watch: Camera captures sound of gunfire in West Philadelphia shooting that injured 5

A West Philadelphia neighborhood was left shaken after police say nearly 100 shots were fired in a shootout that injured at least five people on Tuesday night.

Residents who live near the Shepard Recreation Center on North 57th Street recalled the moments when investigators say six shooters unleashed a barrage of gunfire just before 7 p.m.

Demetrius Green said he and his three young children ducked inside their home for cover when the chaos erupted. Video obtained by FOX 29 captured audio of the explosion of gunfire.

"They were on the floor, they were on the ground, it was just crazy," Green recalled.

Police found five people between the ages of 17 and 25 suffering from gunshot wounds, including a teenager and a 21-year-old who were shot in the head.

Two others, ages 17 and 25, suffered graze wounds and a 22-year-old was shot in the hand.

Officers patrolling near the 400 block of North 57th Street heard the gunfire and immediately responded, according to police. They encountered four suspects pile into a white SUV and take off.

Police gave chase and the suspect's vehicle eventually crashed on nearby Farzan Street, according to investigators. The men tried to run from police, but three were taken into custody.

FOX 29's Kelly Rule reports that three 22-year-old men in custody will be charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and other charges.

Authorities said in a Wednesday press briefing that they are searching for three addition suspects, bringing the total number of suspects to six.

"This is as serious as it gets when it comes to criminal activity," District Attorney Larry Krasner said. "This activity will be very vigorously prosecuted by our office."

Meanwhile, neighbors in the West Philadelphia community continue to live in fear of the city's growing gun violence problem.

"We don't go to the playground at all anymore, no swimming, nothing," Green said.

In the wake of the shooting, police say they will continue to enhance patrols around rec centers.

"For these young kids to be having these types of guns, what can you do," Jamie Muhammad said. "They don’t have any respect for themselves so how could they respect you and I?"