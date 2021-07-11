Police: 6 injured after pair of gunmen open fire on group in Hunting Park

Authorities say six people were injured by gunfire when at least two shooters opened fire on a group of people gathered on the street late Saturday night in Hunting Park.

Officers were called to the 900 block of West Butler Street around 11:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Responding officers did not find any victims but noticed several cars peppered with gunfire and multiple spent shell casings on the road, according to police.

Officers later learned that 6 men between the ages of 22 and 41 arrived at Temple University Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said two victims suffered life-threatening injuries, including a 22-year-old who was shot a dozen times.

Investigators reportedly found puddles of blood inside and outside a property on the 4200 block of North 9th Street. A witness told police a shooting victim was put into a car and driven to Temple Hospital.

Further down North 9th Street, investigators found a handgun that is believed to be connected to the shooting.

According to police, surveillance footage from West Butler Street shows two men approach a group and open fire. The shooters fled the scene before police arrived.

