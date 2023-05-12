Police: 61-year-old man in wheelchair dies after being struck by vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia

article

A man has died after he was hit by a car while crossing the street in North Philadelphia, police say.

According to officials, the incident occurred on Thursday night around 9:30 p.m. on the 8900 block of Frankford Avenue.

Officials say the driver of a 2022 Jeep was going northbound on Frankford Avenue as the light was green.

At the same time, 61-year-old Thomas Conway, who uses a wheelchair, entered the road, authorities say.

The driver of the Jeep was unable to swerve out of the way, striking Conway, according to officials.

Authorities say the man was transported to Frankford-Torresdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead early Friday at 1:23 a.m.

The driver of the Jeep remained on scene for police to arrive, investigators say.

The investigation is ongoing and active, per police.