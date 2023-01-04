Police: Argument sparked shooting outside restaurant near University of Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA - Police say an argument turned violent after a shooting erupted just a couple blocks from the University of Pennsylvania campus Tuesday night.
Campus police responded to the shooting outside Bonchon Restaurant on the 3800 block of Chestnut Street just before 11 p.m.
A 51-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the foot, and was placed in stable condition at a local hospital.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police: Man dies after being shot multiple times in parking lot of Logan Dunkin'
- Video: Man attacked by large group on SEPTA train after chasing down robbery suspect
- Trail of blood led to scene of deadly shooting in Philadelphia neighborhood, police say
Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument, but no further details were given.
No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered.