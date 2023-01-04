Police: Argument sparked shooting outside restaurant near University of Pennsylvania

Police say an argument turned violent after a shooting erupted just a couple blocks from the University of Pennsylvania campus Tuesday night.

Campus police responded to the shooting outside Bonchon Restaurant on the 3800 block of Chestnut Street just before 11 p.m.

A 51-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the foot, and was placed in stable condition at a local hospital.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument, but no further details were given.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered.