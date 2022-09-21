Police: Armed suspect on the loose after robbery, barricade in South Philadelphia

article

An armed robbery turned barricade situation ended with a suspect fleeing the scene Wednesday morning, according to Philadelphia police.

The incident began when officers responded to a robbery on the 1500 block of Napa Street just after midnight.

A suspect reportedly fled into a nearby residence armed with a gun as a police declared it a barricade.

Police say three people were inside at the time, but the suspect was able to escape.

No arrests were made, and no weapons recovered. An investigation is underway.