Police: Armed suspect on the loose after robbery, barricade in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - An armed robbery turned barricade situation ended with a suspect fleeing the scene Wednesday morning, according to Philadelphia police.
The incident began when officers responded to a robbery on the 1500 block of Napa Street just after midnight.
A suspect reportedly fled into a nearby residence armed with a gun as a police declared it a barricade.
Police say three people were inside at the time, but the suspect was able to escape.
No arrests were made, and no weapons recovered. An investigation is underway.